Football: Jackson a playmaker all over the field

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior wide receiver/safety Robvon Jackson has 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns along with 20 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the 4-0 Cougars. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

ZUMBROTA — Robvon Jackson’s hard work has always paid off, even when he’s been miscast.

As a freshman, Jackson played offensive line and was prepared for another year in the trenches as a sophomore. It took a week for the Cougar coaches to change their minds and move him to running back on the junior varsity.

The varsity already had a solid running back in Jacob Bennett. But somehow, someway, Jackson had to get on the field for Z-M.

“He had a solid year at running back (on the JV squad), and at the end of the season we’re like, ‘Robvon’s pretty athletic and we’re going to have to find a spot for him next year,’” said Cougars’ head football coach Darin Raasch.

During a team camp in Marshall over the summer, Jackson’s next move was discovered.

“I was playing around with a couple guys playing catch and coach says, ‘Hey, you’d be a pretty good tight end or wide receiver,’” Jackson said. “And it just happened from there.”

Whether he’s lining up as a slot receiver or a split end, Jackson has been a breakout star for Z-M, which is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2008, when the team went 10-1 and reached the Section 1AA championship game.

At wide out, Jackson has caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. On the defense, Jackson has made an even greater impact at safety with 20 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“He is absolutely a play maker,” Raasch said. “There’s a lot of times during a game where you’ll see a guy slip through and you’ll see Robvon stick ‘em or he’ll make an interception. He makes plays wherever he is. … He’s able to operate under the radar because nobody saw him play as a sophomore. He’s a very humble kid, he’s a quiet kid, he expects a lot from himself. He’s mentally tough and isn’t going to get rattled when things are getting difficult.”

Adjusting to his new role in the Cougars’ new spread offense – where the team has run pass plays on 60 percent of its plays through four games – Jackson and fellow teammate Landon Rauen were regulars in the weight room.

“We’re really good friends, we do a lot of stuff together. I know how important weightlifting is to success in athletics, so every day I try to give him a ride to school and get him (in the weight room),” said Rauen, a senior running back/linebacker. “He’s got so much athletic ability that he could really take off with the weightlifting. He works so hard for everything.”

Wide receiver didn’t quite come naturally to Jackson, with Raasch saying there was a point in the summer where Jackson struggled to catch the ball. That would have been hard to believe after Week 1 when the 6-foot 165-pound Jackson caught six balls for 101 yards and a touchdown.

“It was a big surprise,” Jackson said. “I didn’t think I’d do that good at wide receiver but it turns out I’m not doing so bad.”

On offense, Jackson has scored in three of Z-M’s four games. And with his impact on defense, with his fumble recovery touchdown coming against Dover-Eyota, the Cougars’ defense is proving to be tough to solve at all three levels.

“We have people at every level who can make plays,” Rauen said. “It’s really nice with guys like Robvon, like Caden (Steffen at defensive tackle) and myself (at linebacker) knowing a lot of different positions and helping other guys get in position.”

The biggest thing for Raasch is seeing the timing of Jackson’s biggest contributions.

“It always seems to be a significant spark,” Raasch said. “Touchdowns always help, but it seems that when Robvon gets one, it’s at a crucial time. It’s one thing to make a play, it’s another one to make a play at a big point. And he’s been able to do that and it’s been a great addition for us.”

And if there was any point of the season the Cougars need a big play, it’s this Friday when they host top-ranked and defending Class 2A state champion Caledonia. With just seven undefeated teams left in 2A, both teams enter Z-M’s homecoming game at 4-0.

“A lot of people didn’t expect it from us,” Rauen said. “We really felt like we put the work in during the off-season. We expected it out of ourselves a little bit, but for it to actually come true is a little surprising. … We’ve doubled our win total from last year but we’re definitely not satisfied yet.”

It’s the biggest football game in years for Z-M. And after finally finding his right spot on the football field, Jackson and the rest of the Cougars are hoping to send shock waves across Class 2A.

“We’re just putting our tough guys on theirs and just hope we get a good matchup,” Jackson said. “It would be a big win. We’d get so much respect from that game if we win.”