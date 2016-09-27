Volleyball: Randolph swept against Lyle-Pacelli

Randolph ended a six-game losing streak last week with a win against Glenville-Emmons. But the Rockets could not win a second straight match with a Southeast Conference loss to Lyle-Pacelli in three sets Monday, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.

Jordyn Bey had a Rockets-best four kills to go with three digs and three set assists. Mackenzie Ehlers came up with eight digs, Grace Taylor finished with five set assists and five ace serves, and Alyssa Whitson came up with three kills, two ace serves, two blocks and six digs.

Randolph (2-7, 2-5 SEC) returns home this week for a pair of matches against Grand Meadow Tuesday and Mabel-Canton Thursday.