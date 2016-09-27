Cross-Country: Lake City, Z-M compete in Mega Meet

The Lake City girls took sixth, and the boys seventh, at the Class 1A Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday.

Carl Kozlowski had the best individual showing for the Tigers, completing the 5K race in 16 minutes, 38.31 seconds. Mitchell Mund was seventh with a 16:56.95. Completing the score for Lake City were Cole Willers (52nd, 18:20.60), Hunter Grimm (80th, 18:43.74) and Ben Johnson (103rd, 19:01.61).

The Tigers' totaled 231 points, finishing 16 points behind sixth-place Nova Classical Academy. West Central Area won the meet with a 139. Mankato Loyola (168) and Mounds Park Academy (173) were second and third.

Liv Kozlowski's 21:10.56 was good for 28th place, and led the Tiger girls. Phebe Nelson (39th, 21:28.74), Johannah Clementson (48th, 21:41.74), Julia Koplin (51st, 21:47.59) and Catherine Keller (52nd, 21:48.23) rounded out Lake City's scoring.

The Tigers missed out on the top five by two points, edged by Providence Academy. Trinity School at River Ridge was first with a 140, followed by Menahga (175) and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (179).

In the Class 3A girls meet, Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Skyler Jacobson led the Cougars to a 16th-place finish with a 22:25.18, good for 67th. Other Cougars adding to the score included Lauren Berg (70th, 22:35.36), Maddie Patterson (94th, 23:13.72), Tess Hokanson (101st, 23:24.92) and Brandi Renold (110th, 23:44.65).

The lone Z-M boy to compete was Luke Tupper, who finished with a 152nd-place time of 23:21.08 in the Class 2A meet.