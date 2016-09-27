Volleyball: Goodhue moves to .500 against section foes
Goodhue improved to 4-4 against teams in Section 1A after sweeping Blooming Prairie Monday in Goodhue, 25-20, 25-10, 25-20.
Sydney Lodermeier had a team-high 12 kills for the Wildcats, while Mikayla Peterson and Maddy Miller each finished with four kills. Haley Lexvold and Rachel Opsahl had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, and Kate Opsahl came up with three solo blocks. Mariah Tipcke facilitated the Goodhue offense with 25 set assists.
The Wildcats (7-8) resume Hiawatha Valley League play Tuesday on the road against Kasson-Mantorville.