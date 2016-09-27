Volleyball: K-W wins showcase, back to No. 1

Thanks to a 5-0 record at the Class AA Showcase this past weekend, Kenyon-Wanamingo has reclaimed the top spot in the Class 2A poll. The Knights, who fell to No. 3 last week after their first loss of the season, beat then-No. 1 Maple Lake on Saturday, 25-17, 25-21.

Against the Irish, Megan Flom (11) and Mara Quam (9) combined for 20 kills, with Quam adding 10 digs. Kasey Dummer had a team-best 14 digs while Maddie McCauley came through with 14 assists, one more than Mia Peterson.

K-W also beat third-ranked Rocori (26-24, 18-25, 17-15), eighth-ranked Hill-Murray (25-27, 25-20, 15-7), Jackson County Central (25-8, 25-19) and Melrose (25-8, 25-10).

On Tuesday, the Knights (21-1) visit No. 10 (Class 1A) Hayfield. On tap for Thursday is a Class 2A showdown against No. 7 Stewartville.