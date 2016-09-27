Volleyball: Cannon Falls 12th at Class AA Showcase

Cannon Falls took its lumps on Friday and Saturday at the Class AA Showcase in Burnsville. The Bombers won just one of five matches, but head coach Melissa Huseth said the tournament was a chance to learn.

“(There was) great competition this weekend,” Huseth said. “For much of the time (we) battled hard, but came up short against some of the top teams in the state. We are disappointed in our finish, but every match brings improvements to this young team. A tournament like this give our girls a chance to see how competitive volleyball is in the state of Minnesota.”

In pool play, Cannon Falls beat St. Croix Lutheran (25-11, 25-18) and lost to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (25-20, 29-27) and Belle Plaine (25-18, 25-20). In bracket play, the Bombers lost to Roseau (25-16, 25-21) and Jackson County Central (25-22, 25-17) to place 12th.

Tatum Pickar had 61 digs over the five matches, and also had five ace serves. Molly Bowen finished with 21 kills and added 29 digs. Kara Loeschke had four aces and 80 assists, while Olivia Thomley had 20 kills and 10 ace blocks. Grace Hall had a team-high 22 kills.

Cannon Falls (7-10) heads to Rochester to face Lourdes on Tuesday.