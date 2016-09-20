Football: Randolph whips West Lutheran

Charlie Wille had three first-half touchdowns, and Randolph poured it on from there in a 39-8 9-Man South-East District victory over West Lutheran on Friday.

After Charlie's runs of 9-, 7- and 1-yards gave the Rockets a 20-0 lead at halftime, Justin Wille made it 26-0 on a 3-yard run. Charlie finished with 21 carries for 110 yards while Justin had 42 yards on nine carries.

Andrew Wenstrom, who had 188 yards rushing on 17 carries, then added two more scores, an 8-yard run and a 60-yard dash.

Griffin Ewing hit Troy Kokkinen for a late touchdown pass for West Lutheran's lone score.

Randolph (1-2) heads to Mable-Canton (2-1) on Friday. The Cougars beat Lyle-Pacelli 57-22 last week.