Sarah Baack made 17 saves, and Sami Clemntson scored a goal, but neither was nearly enough for Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 5-1 loss to Minnehaha Academy on Friday.

Sophie Olson scored twice for Minnehaha, with Julia Larson, Grace Diersen and Lily Mullinix each scoring once.

PIZM is back on the field on Thursday at St. Peter.