Volleyball: K-W has little trouble with Blooming Prairie

Kenyon-Wanamingo got back to its dominant ways Monday, rolling through Blooming Prairie for a three-set non-conference win, 25-4, 25-10, 25-16, in Blooming Prairie.

Megan Flom took charge at the net with 19 kills and a block to go with four digs and three ace serves. Ally Peterson finished with six kills, and Maddie McCauley and Mia Peterson split ball-handling duties with 12 and nine set assists, respectively. Kasey Dummer anchored the back row with 12 digs.

On Tuesday, third-ranked (Class 2A) K-W takes on another top 10 opponent in ninth-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.