Girls Tennis: Lake City drops three at JM Invite

Lake City went 0-3 at the Rochester John Marshall Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers lost to Owatonna, Cannon Falls and Cretin-Derham Hall.

The Huskies beat Lake City 7-0, but the Tigers did get on the board against the Bombers and Raiders.

In a 5-2 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall, Lake City's wins came from Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey at No. 2 doubles.

Against Cannon Falls, Kaylee Muenzhuber won at No. 4 singles, and Cronin and Thieren got their second victory of the invitational.

Thursday

Lake City picked up two wins in doubles competition, but Stewartville swept the singles to hand Lake City a 5-2 loss in a Hiawatha Valley League dual.

Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.