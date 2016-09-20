Volleyball: Caledonia upends K-W in W-K Invite

Mara Quam got her 1,00th career kill on Saturday, but Kenyon-Wanamingo lost a three-set championship match to Caledonia at the Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational.

Against the Warriors, Quam had 11 kills, adding to the 37 shed had in the prior four matches of the tournament. Megan Flom totaled 47 kills, and Mia Peterson dished out 89 assists. Kasey Dummer led K-W with 49 digs.

The Warriors defeated Rushford-Peterson (25-8, 25-11), Lake City (25-15, 25-10), Durand, Wis. (25-8, 25-5) and Fillmore Central (25-23, 25-15) to make the finals.

The third-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors host Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.