Volleyball: Goodhue goes 1-3 at W-K Invite

Goodhue dropped two close matches in pool play, then fell to Caledonia in the quarterfinals of the Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats fell to Kingsland (17-25, 25-16) on point differential, and to W-K (25-20, 25-22). Goodhue did sandwich in a win over Dover-Eyota (25-23, 23-25, 3-1) with a third-set tiebreaker. The Warriors then ended the Wildcats' tournament with a 25-18, 25-16 win in the quarterfinals.

Four Goodhue players had double-digit kills over the course of the four matches, including Sydney Lodermeier (15), Mikayla Peterson (11), Maddy Miller (11) and Kennedy Buck (10). Mariah Tipcke had 52 assists and 10 digs, while Haley Lexvold's 41 digs led the team. Lodermeier had three aces with Anna Kohlnofer and Kate Pearson each had two aces.

Goodhue hosts Triton on Tuesday.