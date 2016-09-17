Football: Z-M moves to 3-0 with win over Dover-Eyota

Spotting Dover-Eyota a seven-point lead was no problem for Zumbrota-Mazeppa as the Cougars came away with a 27-14 Southeast White District victory.

After Eagles quarterback Brady Williams hit Ngrahm Wibstad for an 11-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 9 seconds to play in the first half, both teams went scoreless until 2:34 of the third when the Cougars finally answered when Isaiah Stueber's 18-yard hookup with Robvon Jackson tied the game 7-7. Caden Steffen scored on a 37-yard run exactly two minutes later, giving Z-M a lead it would give up.

Jackson opened the fourth with a fumble return for a touchdown, with Keaton Schaefer returning the following kickoff 82 yards for a D-E score.

Stueber and Jacob Niebuhr then connected for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:42 to play to push the lead back to 13 points.

Stueber completed 22 of 41 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Niebuhr was the target of seven of those completions for 110 yards, while Isaiah Nolte hauled in five catches for 88 yards. Other than Steffen's lone run, the Cougars got 21 yards from Jacob Bennett's 14 carries, and Jackson's 13-yard scamper.

Z-M (3-0, 2-0 White) will travel to Winona to face winless Cotter (0-3, 0-2) next week.