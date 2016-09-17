Football: K-W blows by Bethlehem Academy

There were some not-so-good things from Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday night. The Knights committed 10 penalties for 97 yards, fumbled three times and threw an interception. Luckily, K-W recovered all three drops, and also held Bethlehem Academy to four total first downs in a 35-0 drubbing of the Cardinals in a Mid-Southeast West District contest.

Jack Beulke had three touchdown passes in the first half, including an 18-yard completion to Gavin Roosen with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Beulke then had two second-quarter scores, hitting Calvin Steberg from 30 yards out at 7:46, then connecting with Steberg once again for a 3-yard score with 10 seconds on the clock.

In the second half, Steberg, scored on a 15-yard run in the third, and Bradley Kish scored from 13 yards out two minutes later.

Aside from the one turnover, Beulke's passing was on point all night. Connecting on 14-of-18 passes, Beulke finished with 184 yards and three touchdowns. Roosen's five catches and 66 yards led K-W, with Steberg adding 45 yards on three grabs. Steberg also had 14 carries for 89 yards.

Winners of two straight, the Knights (2-1, 2-0 MSW) will head to to Mankato next week to face Loyola (0-3, 0-2).