Having to fight back from a 20-point halftime deficit makes winning games tough. On Friday, it was too much for Cannon Falls as the Bombers could not get out of the hole in a 28-14 Southeast Red District loss to Stewartville.

“We had a great first quarter defensively, but gave up a couple touchdowns late in the second quarter,” said Cannon Falls head coach Josh Hofstedt. “Offensively, we struggled to sustain a drive in the first half. (In) the second half, we came out offensively much better and put a drive together that took up nearly the entire third quarter. Stewartville is a great team and we are going to continue to work and improve.”

Zack Gulbranson got the Tigers on the board with 56 seconds left in the first quarter on a 69-yard run. Then with 2:49 to play in the first half, Andrew Quandt hit Nik Thiel for a 26-yard scoring pass and a 14-0 lead. Kaleb Hamlin added a 10-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half.

After a scoreless third, Carlton Lindow hauled in a 14-yard pass from Chase Reber to get the Bombers on the board at 11:53 of the fourth. But Quandt responded six minutes later with a 16-yard strike to Carter Sveen. Jake Christianson returned the ensuing kick 88 yards for a touchdown, but Cannon Falls could not close the gap further.

Reber finished 10-of-19 for 81 yards, with Gavin Gates leading the receivers with 23 yards on three receptions. Andrew Egge had 21 yards on three grabs while Mason Hofstedt ran the ball 27 times for 178 yards. Hofstedt also had a team-high nine tackles for the Bombers.

Cannon Falls (1-2, 1-1 Red) hosts Rochester Lourdes (3-0, 2-0) next week.