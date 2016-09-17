Football: Fillmore Central fights off No. 3 Goodhue

In a rematch of last fall’s Section 1A championship game, a 24-yard field goal by Justin Ristau before halftime proved to be the difference for Fillmore Central as they knocked off third-ranked (Class 1A) Goodhue Friday in Harmony, 10-7.

In the low-scoring Mid-Southeast East District affair, Fillmore Central struck first when Nate Haugerud ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.

It didn’t take very long for the Wildcats to respond as Jack Gadient threw a 24-yard scoring strike to Ryan Schoenfelder to make it a 7-7 game just 68 seconds into the second quarter.

The two teams kept each other at bay before Ristau scored his field goal with 2:44 left until halftime.

The Falcons’ defense proved to be a tough one to crack for Goodhue with two turnovers while holding the Wildcats to 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-1 in the red zone. Meanwhile, Fillmore Central managed to come up in clutch situations with four third-down conversions and a score in the red zone.

Gadient was 15 of 24 passing for 170 yards and an interception, and Mariano Bigalk was the Wildcats’ top receiver with six catches for 81 yards. Schoenfelder added two grabs for 40 yards and a score. On the ground, Mason Huemann led the way with 59 yards on 15 attempts, but the Goodhue ground game had trouble with 62 total yards on 27 tries. On defense, Bailee O’Reilly finished with 12 tackles and Ben Opsahl came up with an interception.

Fillmore Central quarterback Riley Means was 6 of 15 for 149 yards, and Josh Peters led the way on the ground with 50 yards on 14 attempts. Means added 34 yards on the ground on 11 tries, and Haugerud had 22 yards on five attempts. Samuel Rustad was the top receiver with 113 yards on four catches.

Next week, Goodhue (2-1, 1-1 East) is back at home against Southland, which lost 41-6 on Friday against Lewiston-Altura.