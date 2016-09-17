Football: Top-ranked Caledonia overwhelms Pine Island

Pine Island quarterback Keegan Majerus (2) throws out to the flat to teammate Brady Braaten during the first quarter of Friday's Southeast White Division game against Caledonia at Pine Island. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Pine Island running back Jake Navratil breaks a tackle near the sideline during the first quarter of Friday's Southeast White District game against Caledonia in Pine Island. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

PINE ISLAND – In its first drive of the game, Pine Island found some breathing room against top-ranked (Class 2A) Caledonia. Starting at their own 19-yard line, the Panthers picked up three first downs, with the visiting Warriors doing themselves no favors with a late hit and a neutral zone infraction that resulted in first downs. Pine Island managed to get into Caledonia territory before an interception from Mitchell Betchell.

From there, the switch flipped on for the defending state champions.

The Warriors went up 38-0 at halftime, outgained the Panthers 290-28 during the first 24 minutes of the game and held Pine Island without a first down for the rest of the first half in a 38-6 Southeast White Division victory on Friday.

Following the Panthers’ turnover, Caledonia drove down the field on a six-play 50-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard punch-in from running back Ben McCabe with 6 minutes, 35 seconds to go in the first quarter. The Warriors went aerial for their next score as Owen King found Alex Goergen for a 28-yard touchdown at the 3:52 mark.

In the second quarter, Caledonia scored 24 points, with a 5-yard touchdown toss from King to Andrew Goergen, a 27-yard field goal from Austin Werner, a 22-yard run from Mason Staggemeyer and a 26-yard strike from King to Noah Snell with 31 seconds to go before the break.

King was 12 of 19 passing for 177 yards and no interceptions. Andrew Goergen led the receiving corps with five catches for 70 yards and a score, followed by three grabs for 41 yards from Jordan Burg. On the ground, Snell was the Warriors’ top back with 65 yards on eight carries.

With running time underway, Pine Island finally found the end zone as Jake Navratil, who led the team with 63 yards on four attempts, broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run with 7:04 to play in the fourth quarter. Brady Braaten had a carries for 48 yards. In the air, Keegan Majerus was 4 of 14 for 16 yards and an interception, with Derek Falls hauling in two catches for 10 yards.

Defensively, Joe Bauer led Pine Island with 10 tackles, including three for loss. Braaten finished with 5 ½ tackles and a sack.

Taking their first loss of the season, the Panthers (2-1, 1-1 White) travel to Chatfield next Friday. The Gophers fell to 1-2 after taking a 20-12 loss to St. Charles on Friday.