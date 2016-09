Taylor Jackson and Paige Miest picked up a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles, but Cannon Falls could not solve the rest of Rochester Lourdes' lineup in a 6-1 loss.

The Bomber duo beat Anna Clayton and Stephanie Pedersen 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, but the rest of the matches were straight-set wins for the Eagles.

Cannon Falls will head to Rochester on Saturday for the John Marshall tournament with a handful of other teams.