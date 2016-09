Pine Island won the first set, but Hayfield fought back to win three-straight for a 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-19) victory on Thursday.

Eliza Warneke had a team-high 14 kills for the Panthers, adding four blocks and three digs as well. Jordan Brehmer had eight digs in the loss, while Sydney Andrist passes out 31 assists.

Pine Island (4-6) heads to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.