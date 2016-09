Goodhue hung around for two sets, but Stewartville flexed its familiar muscle to take out the Wildcats 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-13) on Thursday.

Sydney Lodermeier had 10 kills for Goodhue, and Mariah Tipcke had all 24 assists for the Wildcats. Haley Lexvold had a team-high 19 digs in the loss.

Goodhue (4-4) will compete in the Wabasha-Kellogg tournament on Saturday.