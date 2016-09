Girls Soccer: PIZM escapes vs. Stewartville

Melaina Distad got the game's only goal as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa downed Stewartville, 1-0, on Thursday.

Sarah Baack made 12 saves in the win, while the Wildcats got 10 shots on goal on the Tigers.

PIZM (2-3) is back in action on Thursday at St. Peter.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878