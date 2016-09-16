Volleyball: Cannon Falls solves Lake City

Lake City's Daynalyn Jostock (8) hits around Cannon Falls' Sara Twedt during the first set of Thursday's HVL match at Cannon Falls High School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

CANNON FALLS – There is no frills to the Lake City offense. More often than not, the ball is going to middle hitter Daynalyn Jostock, so good luck stopping her.

And in the first set of Thursday's Hiawatha Valley League match at Cannon Falls, that strategy proved effective as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.

“Our goal was to come out and serve tough, play tough defense and have a good serve-receive, and we did that,” said Lake City head coach Kirk Thornton. “And we had the momentum.”

Instead of cowering to Jostock and company, the Bombers took the challenge head-on and took the momentum back. And from there, Cannon Falls maintained that momentum for the next three sets for a four-set victory, 23-25, 27-25, 25-12, 25-22.

“Lake City came out really tough. We talked about it in the locker room that we have to learn to come out and a little faster and we didn't do that again tonight,” said Bombers head coach Melissa Huseth. “We started playing at the end of the first set and that momentum took us into the other set.”

Cannon Falls had a 20-18 lead in the first set before Jostock took over, winning five of the next seven points for the Tigers to come away with the 1-0 edge in the match.

“No. 8 (Jostock), she killed us at the beginning of the match,” Huseth said.

The two evenly-matched teams duked it out again in the second set, with the Tigers overcoming a 19-14 deficit to take a 21-20 advantage after a Bombers' error. However, Cannon Falls kept at it and, at 25-25, a Molly Bowen kill and an attacking error allowed the Bombers to tie the match.

Grabbing the momentum late in the second set, Cannon Falls went up 7-1 in the third set and never had to look back for a relatively easy third-set victory.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, and you go to the third game and the momentum swung a little bit,” Thornton said. “We didn't play as bad as the score looked. … In the second game, I thought we had the momentum most of the game. Unfortunately, some things that we couldn't control happened and we ended up giving the momentum back to Cannon Falls.”

In the third set, the Bombers had their blockers on Jostock and a game plan against a solid Tigers back row, led by libero Julia Anderson and her 27 digs.

“First and foremost, we told the girls we had to be aggressive. We couldn't give free balls,” Huseth said. “Our outside hitters started to take charge on attacking the ball high and hard. Wee did see their defense was in more, and we just said we need to hit it down the line and off (Anderson's) right shoulder to make her move a little bit. And we needed to speed up the attack in the middle.”

At the net, Sara Twedt and Olivia Thomley combined for nine ace blocks.

“We just said that any type of nice pass, an on-ball as we call it, they're going to go to No. 8 (Jostock). Why wouldn't you, right?'” Huseth said. “We said our blockers need to line up on her on a good pass and our defense needs to get ready outside the block so we can dig it.”

Hoping to extend the match into a fifth set, Jostock was able to find success again on the offensive end, cutting the Tigers' deficit to 24-22 after her final kill. She finished with 27 kills along with four blocks, four ace serves and seven digs.

“In Game 3, (Jostock) lost a little bit of her confidence. She came to the bench and we said, 'You're the best player in the gym. Go out and prove it,'” Thornton said. “She bounced back. That's Daynalyn: She's an emotional player and when she's playing at a high level, I think she's the best player in the gym.”

Bowen, whose 12 kills tied for the team lead with Grace Hall, put the match away for the Bombers with the match-clinching kill.

Tatum Picker had 31 digs and a pair of ace serves for Cannon Falls while Kara Loeschke came up with 19 set assists and 14 digs. Rachel Huseth also aided the team's attack with a team-high 23 set assists.

Abby Ziebell came up with 39 set assists, six digs, two blocks and two kills for Lake City, and Laura Heitman tallied 21 digs and six kills from the outside. Mackenzie Noll added seven kills and a pair of blocks in the loss.

The Bombers stay at home Tuesday to face Stewartville while the Tigers return to Lincoln High School Tuesday to take on Byron.