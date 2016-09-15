Cross-Country: Goodhue runners compete at Byron

The Goodhue boys' and girls' cross-country teams both finished in fourth place out of five teams in the fifth annual Byron invitational Tuesday at Byron High School.

On the boys' side, Kasson-Mantorville claimed the team title with a score of 18, followed by Byron (45), Kingsland (109), Goodhue (111) and Hayfield (114).

The Wildcats' top runner was Derek Alpers in 18th place in 20 minutes, 50.4 seconds, followed by Aidan Kreisler (20th, 21:56.1), Ryan Gorman (22nd, 22:13.6), Kelby Heitman (24th, 22:23.0) and Zach Smith (27th, 23:09.7)

Winning the boys' race was K-M's Brennan Gustafson, who finished in 16:24.0.

On the girls' side, host Byron took top honors with 33 points, followed by Kingsland (44), Kasson-Mantorville (49), Goodhue (113) and Hayfield (116).

Finishing in 13th place, Emily Benrud was the Wildcats' top runner in 23:28.4. Cassie Voth (21st, 26:25.8), Heather Lingbeck (25th, 29:26.6), Krista Gadient (26th, 29:32.2) and Briann Westerberg (28th, 30:50.1) also competed for Goodhue.

K-M's Courtney West crossed the finish line in first place in 19:21.4.