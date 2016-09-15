Cross-Country: Kozlowski snaps school record at Dover-Eyota

As part as a first-place effort for the Lake City boys' cross-country team, Carl Kozlowski broke a 28-year-old school record with his first-place finish at the Dover-Eyota invitational on Tuesday.

Kozlowski finished the 5-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 29 seconds, which beat the previous school record of 16:08. Teammate Mitchell Mund took second in 16:05.8, followed by Hunter Grimm (ninth, 17:11.2), Cole Willers (10th, 17:12.2) and Andrew Green (20th, 17:50.0).

As a team, the Tigers finished with 42 points, holding off Rochester Area Home School (51), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (68), Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (131) and St. Charles (131) for the team crown.

In the girls' race, Liv Kozlowski had a top 10 finish for Lake City as the Tigers finished the day in third place. Kozlowski's team-best time of 20:06.1 was good for eighth place, helping Lake City to a team score of 68. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central (22) was the winner, followed by Rochester Area Home School (63), Lake City, Dover-Eyota (83) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (150).

Rounding out the Tiger girls' team score were Sidney Renelt (12th, 20:36.1), Johannah Clementson (15th, 20:53.1), Phebe Nelson (16th, 20:53.5) and Julia Koplin (21:02.2).

The individual champion was Rochester's Kara Lindberg in 19:05.7.