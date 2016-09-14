Volleyball: K-W cruises past Goodhue

Kenyon-Wanamingo's status as the top-ranked team in Class 2A was not threatened on Tuesday as the Knights rolled to a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-18) win over Goodhue.

Honoring Kasey Dummer and Mara Quam (1,000 career digs), K-W fans were treated to both continuing their careers the way they've become accustomed. Dummer had 22 digs, while Quam came up with seven. Quam also added 13 kills, with Megan Flom (11) and Ally Peterson (10) also reached double digits. Mia Peterson had 23 assists in the victory.

On Saturday, the Knights will take part in the Wabasha-Kellogg tournament.