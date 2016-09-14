Volleyball: Triton slips by Pine Island

Pine Island finally got around to some Hiawatha Valley League competition, but Triton handed the Panthers a 3-2 (25-22, 25-18, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12) loss on Thursday.

Eliza Warneke (12) and Katelyn Kennedy (10) each had double-digit kills for Pine Island, while Warneke came up with five blocks. Avri Kundert had five aces and six digs, which tied Kennedy and Jordan Brehmer for the team high. Sydney Andrist had 28 assists in the loss.

The Panthers (4-5, 0-1 HVL) will visit Hayfield on Thursday.