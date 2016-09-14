Boys Soccer: PIZM stymies Stewartville

Brandon DePestel and Cole VanHouten took it to Stewartville early and often as Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised to a 4-0 Hiawatha Valley League victory on Tuesday.

Early in the first half, DePestel (34:25) and VanHouten (32:48) scored less than two minutes apart on assists from each other, then VanHouten scored again at 20:16 on an assist from Nathan Marx. In the second half, DePestel (21:50) scored unassisted.

Max Smothers stopped all eight shots he face in goal to record his third shut out of the season.

"Our defense is improving with communication and working with the midfield players. The team is working together to become better." said PIZM assistant coach Isaac Tschann. "We will need to continue with strong ball skills and communication on the field to keep the wins coming our way."

The next chance for a win is Thursday at Schaffer Academy in Rochester.