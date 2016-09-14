Volleyball: Z-M rallies to top Lake City

Zumbrota-Mazeppa dug a deep hole, but found a way to climb out of it with a five-game victory over Lake City on Thursday.

The Cougars dropped the first set 25-23, and the second set, 25-21. But Z-M found its groove in the third, winning 25-20. The Cougars continued their play in the fourth, winning 25-22, then held off the Tigers in the fifth, taking the match 15-13.

Aspen Brubaker led Z-M with 13 kills, while Natalie Majerus had 13 digs.

Abby Ziebel set up the Tigers offense with 37 assists, many of which found Danalyn Jostock, who had 20 kills. Julia Anderson had 15 digs for Lake City.

Z-M is off until a Tuesday home match against Pine Island, while Lake City will head to Cannon Falls on Thursday.