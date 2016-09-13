Volleyball: Z-M goes the distance in win

Aspen Brubaker was the Cougars' top attacker with 13 kills to go with eight digs, two blocks and two ace serves. Carly Fredrickson added 10 kills, two digs and a block, and Natalie Majerus came up with nine digs and three ace serves. Taylor Blakstad helped Z-M's passing in the back row with 16 digs.

The Cougars resume Hiawatha Valley League play Tuesday at Lake City.