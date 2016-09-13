Volleyball: Z-M goes the distance in win
In non-conference play Monday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa moved back to .500 after taking down Medford in five sets, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10.
Aspen Brubaker was the Cougars' top attacker with 13 kills to go with eight digs, two blocks and two ace serves. Carly Fredrickson added 10 kills, two digs and a block, and Natalie Majerus came up with nine digs and three ace serves. Taylor Blakstad helped Z-M's passing in the back row with 16 digs.
The Cougars resume Hiawatha Valley League play Tuesday at Lake City.