Volleyball: Blooming Prairie sweeps Randolph

Randolph dropped its fifth straight match on Monday after taking a three-set non-conference loss to Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.

Alyssa Whitson finished with a team-high five kills for the Rockets to go with five digs and an ace block. Skyler Turek anchored the back row with eight digs while Andrea Splichal had six scoops. Grace Taylor came up with six set assists and four digs in the loss.

Randolph (1-5, 1-3 SEC) is back at home Tuesday against LeRoy-Ostrander.