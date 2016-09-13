Volleyball: K-W sweeps home invite

In a milestone day for two of its players, top-ranked (Class 2A) Kenyon-Wanamingo had little trouble in winning the 26th Annual K-W Varsity Tournament Saturday with wins over Minnehaha Academy (25-13, 25-15), Pine Island (25-6, 25-18), Medford (25-11, 25-19) and Dover-Eyota (25-6, 25-13). In the championship match, the Knights knocked off Pine Island once again (25-11, 25-11).

Mara Quam and Kasey Dummer each crossed the 1,000 career digs mark, with Quam reaching that mark against Medford and Dummer versus Dover-Eyota.

Over the five matches, Quam finished with 44 kills, 26 digs and 14 ace serves while Megan Flom added 35 kills and six blocks. Ally Peterson tallied 28 kills, Mia Peterson quarterbacked the offense with 74 set assists, and Dummer capped off the day with 42 digs in the back row.

K-W (7-0) hosts Goodhue on Tuesday.