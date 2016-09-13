Volleyball: Bombers take fourth at North

With a 2-2 showing on Saturday, the Cannon Falls volleyball team placed fourth in the North invitational in St. Paul. The Bombers clinched wins over Tartan (25-14, 25-15) and Grand Rapids (25-23, 25-16) while taking losses to Class 3A schools Farmington (25-18, 25-14) and Edina (25-14, 25-15).

Shayla Hustad and Molly Bowen each finished with a team-high 17 kills over the four matches, with Hustad hitting for a 55 percent kills rate. Tatum Pickar came up with 52 digs, and Olivia Thomley had a team-high nine ace blocks. Rachel Huseth and Kara Loeschke controlled the offense with 36 and 34 set assists, respectively. At the service line, Picker, Bowen, Loeschke, Grace Hall and Huseth all had three ace serves.

“The girls competed against some triple-A schools who were often taller and older, but showed that serving strong, playing solid defense and having team chemistry is more valuable,” said Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth. “Our blocks continue to improve and help out our back court defense. … This young team continues to improve every time they take the court.”

The Bombers (4-4) head to Byron on Tuesday.