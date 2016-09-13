Volleyball: Goodhue second at Hayfield invite

Playing in four matches Saturday at the Hayfield invitational, Goodhue reached the championship match after wins over Alden-Conger (25-19, 18-25, 15-13), Blooming Prairie (23-25, 29-27, 15-3) and LeRoy-Ostrander (25-13, 25-4). In the championship match, the Wildcats fell short in two sets to host Hayfield (25-18, 25-19).

Over the four matches, Sydney Lodermeier led Goodhue with 37 kills, followed by 15 for Maddy Miller. Lodermeier also had four blocks.

Mariah Tipcke tallied 80 set assists along with six ace serves and 28 digs. Haley Lexvold had a team-high 74 digs to go with five ace blocks, and Mikayla Peterson controlled the net with 10 ace blocks.

Goodhue (4-2) travels to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday to face Class 2A's top-ranked team.