Football: K-W pounds St. Clair

With fullback Bradley Kish (29) leading the way, running back Calvin Steberg runs to the outside during the first half of Friday's home game against St. Clair. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

A week ago, Goodhue outmuscled the Knights for a Week 1 victory. Back at home Friday against St. Clair, K-W wasn’t going to be bullied again.

“Going through practice, we talked about being more physical. We got to beat up on each other to get ready for the games and I thought they did a good job this week,” said Knights head coach Jake Wieme. “That was a focus this week to be more physical, offensively and defensively.”

With Calvin Steberg punishing tacklers on the outside and a defense that had the Cyclones’ option run game sniffed out from the opening whistle, K-W got into the win column for the first time this year with a 31-6 Mid-Southeast West District victory.

“We were in a little better shape and wore them down a little bit,” said Steberg, who ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. “We were just controlling the line of scrimmage tonight. It was a big improvement from last week to this week.”

On their first play of the game, the Knights got a lift when Jack Beulke connected with Gavin Roosen for a 32-yard reception down to St. Clair’s 23-yard line. K-W went to the ground game and found a steady stream of success until they were faced with a fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line. Steberg punched it in for the first score of the game, putting the Knights up 7-0 at the 5-minute, 19-second mark.

Early on, the ground game was able to consistently generate three, four or five yards a pop for K-W until Steberg finally broke loose in the second quarter.

With the ball on the Knights’ 31-yard line, Steberg went outside to the right, then cut his way to the left side and sprinted past the Cyclones’ defense for a 69-yard touchdown scamper.

“I came around the corner and (Bradley) Kish and Roosen were in front of me. I found the cutback lane and I tried to outrun the guys that had better lanes on me,” Steberg said of the long touchdown run. “And I did.”

From there, the defense did its part.

Already trailing 14-0, St. Clair was in trouble with the ball down at the 1-yard line, facing third-and-23. Trying to escape the end zone, Dylan Craig wrapped up Cyclones quarterback Dylan Schons behind the goal line for a safety with 52 seconds to go before halftime.

By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, St. Clair had negative-15 yards of total offense.

“We spent a lot of time on film this week,” Craig said. “They like to run that option and our defensive line, our D-ends, cornerbacks and outside linebackers, they stayed home when they needed to and made big plays. That safety, that was the whole team doing their jobs.”

Wieme added, “Defense last year was definitely our calling card and I sure hope it can be again. One game doesn’t tell us everything but the guys have pride in that defense and fly to the ball.”

The Knights’ defensive unit scored again midway through the third quarter when Cole Johnson intercepted a pass and raced 40 yards down the field for a score to make it 24-0.

Then with 11:08 remaining, Steberg capped off his night with a 19-yard touchdown run to make it 31-0.

“I had some good blockers outside that got to the second level. We had some cutback lanes and I tried to hit those and bounce things outside,” Steberg said.

St. Clair got its lone score on the final play of the game when Schons found Lucas Mortenson for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Kish ran the ball 10 times for 27 yards, and Beulke was 7 of 12 passing for 79 yards. Roosen led the Knights in receiving with 46 yards on three grabs. St. Clair’s top rusher was Schons with 37 yards on 16 attempts. He was also 4 of 13 passing for 44 yards and two interceptions, to Johnson and Tyler Ryan.

And now, for the second time in three weeks, K-W (1-1, 1-0 West) will host a state team from last year next Friday when Bethlehem Academy comes to Kenyon. The Cardinals are 0-2 after getting shut out by Blooming Prairie on Friday, 32-0.