Football: Z-M stuns Triton on final play

It's been a while since Zumbrota-Mazeppa won its season opener. The Cougars did that last week. It had been the same amount of time since Z-M won its first two games. The Cougars took care of that Friday, and in dramatic fashion.

Trailing Southeast White District opponent Triton 24-20 with 34 seconds to play, Z-M used a solid kick return to ignite a passing attack that took the Cougars down to the Cobras 12-yard line. There were 3 seconds left on the clock when Z-M head coach Darin Raasch used his final timeout.

“I told the guys in the huddle, 'Isn't this fun? This is what it's about. We have one shot to win this right now,” Raasch said.

And the Cougars did just that with Isaiah Stueber floating a ball to the corner where Jacob Niebuhr caught it with zeros on the clock.

“It's so much fun for the kids,” Raasch said. “Two come from behind wins in a row is big. Being behind is almost comfortable. The kids are in a good spot. We just have to keep getting after it. We're not great. We're not done. We're a lunch pail group that has to go to work.”

The last time a Z-M team was 2-0 was 2009, also the last time the Cougars won a season opener. That 2009 team went 10-1, losing only to Caledonia in the Section 1AA finals.

On Friday, Z-M got some ground game from Jacob Bennett, who had 95 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Stueber went 11-for-21 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Niebuhr had four catches for 51 yards, Robvon Jackson had two for 28 and Kevin Nordquist had two for 20.

Z-M struck first with Bennett's 1-yard run with 9:54 left in the first quarter. Triton responded with three-straight scores, including two from Hunter Jennings to take an 18-7 lead into halftime.

The Cougars went up 20-18 in the third with two more Bennett runs before Drew Kelly scored with 34 seconds remaining.

Z-M (2-0, 1-0 White) will hit the road for the first time next week to take on Dover-Eyota (0-2, 0-1 White). The Eagles lost 28-0 to Chatfield on Friday.