Football: Faribault flies by Wingers

Red Wing running back Kevin Hall looks for room to maneuver during Friday's Big Southeast Blue District game at Faribault. The Wingers dropped to 0-2 with a 41-0 loss. (Matt Bigelow/Faribault Daily News)

The Falcons would have none of that, however, as the Wingers fell 41-0 to Faribault, and to 0-2 on the season.

Bruising fullback Felipe Ramirez had three first-half rushing touchdowns, and totaled 85 yards on 12 carries for the game. Ramirez got the game's first points on a 4-yard run with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Falcons would not score again until early in the second, but Faribault would add 28 points in less than 11 minutes.

Ramirez's 5-yard run with 10:34 left in the second made it 15-0, and a Falcons quarterback Kade Hart had a rushing touchdown at 8:09 to push the advantage to 21-0. Ramirez scored again at 4:15, and Cody Ehlers hauled in a 7-yard pass from Hart with no time on the clock to take Faribault into halftime up 35-0.

Backup quarterback Dylan Vargo hit Sam Schendel with a 60-yard score with 18 seconds left in the third quarter to push the Falcons to 41 points.

Red Wing quarterback Marcus Walm hit on 3-of-9 passes for 35 yards. Kipp Adams (17 yards receiving), Teddy Tauer (13) and Mac DeSutter (5) caught passes, while DeSutter led the team in rushing with 24 yards on 10 carries. Luke Seamans had 23 yards on six carries.

“We made some first downs, moved the ball better than last time, so that's good. We have to tackle better. We've worked on it, and we'll keep working on it,” said Red Wing head coach John Ott

Defensively the Wingers were led by Seth Yeatman and Sam Kelly, each of whom had nine tackles. Seth Morem had eight tackles.

With so many players going both ways, there could be a way for Ott to shortcut somewhere, either offensively or defensively. But the first-year head coach isn’t looking to cut corners.

“The thought crosses your mind, but we can't hit the panic button. We have to stay the course for the playoffs,” Ott said. “That's the nice thing about Minnesota, we all get in. If we keep working and get there and do something in the playoffs, that would be great. Right now, we wouldn't be great. But we just can't hit the panic button right now.”

Hart finished with 82 yards rushing on five carries, and 7-of-12 passing for 112 yards.

Red Wing (0-2, 0-1 Red) will host Rochester Century (0-2, 0-1 Red) next week. The Panthers are coming off a 24-6 loss to Rochester Mayo.