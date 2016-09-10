Football: Pine Island ground game gobbles up Winona Cotter

Pine Island rolled in the first half with a 27-0 lead and shut out Winona Cotter for three quarter in a 27-7 Southeast White District victory Friday in Winona.

All four of the Panthers' scores came on the ground, starting with Brady Braaten's 6-yard touchdown run at the 6-minute, 39-second mark of the first quarter. On the next possession, Jake Navratil broke loose for a 53-yard sprint to the end zone to make it 14-0 after the first 12 minutes. Navratil led Pine Island with 76 rushing yards on nine carries while Braaten had 46 yards on 11 attempts.

In the second quarter, Trevor Turner punched in a pair of scores from in close with a 2-yard run at 7:44 and a 1-yard score at 4:01.

With the offense held to 98 yards of offense while turning the ball over four times, Cotter's lone score came on defense where Noah Nachtigal recovered a fumble and went 45 yards for the touchdown with 1:49 to play.

Pine Island quarterback Keegan Majerus was 7 of 16 passing for 57 yards, with Navratil coming up with four grabs for 25 yards.

On defense, four of Braaten's five tackles were for loss while Navratil and Joe Bauer came up with interceptions.

The Panthers (2-0, 1-0 White) are at home against Class 2A's top-ranked team next Friday when Caledonia comes to town. The Warriors' game with St. Charles on Saturday was pushed back to today due to inclement weather.