Football: Hofstedt, Reber lead Cannon Falls over PEM

Plainview-Elgin-Millville struck first with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Meyer to Tysen Schmidt for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

From there, Mason Hofstedt and Chase Reber took over on the ground for Cannon Falls.

Hofstedt ran the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, and Reber accounted for 38 yards and a score with his legs in a 24-20 Southeast Red District victory at John Burch Park.

With 10 seconds to go before halftime, Hofstedt punched the ball past the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run to make it a 7-7 game at halftime. Then with 9:49 in the third quarter, Hofstedt found the end zone again from 34 yards out to put the Bombers up 13-7.

Reber kept the scoring going with a 28-yard scamper with 4:55 to go in the third, followed by a game-clinching 6-yard touchdown run by Hofstedt with 3:15 to play.

The visiting Bulldogs cut the gap to four with 2:34 to play when Derrick Cannon caught a 61-yard pass by Joe Irish for a touchdown.

As a team, Cannon Falls ran for 250 yards. Reber was 2-for-4 throwing for 46 yards and an interception, with Gavin Gates grabbing a 34-yard reception. ON defense, Andrew Egge led the team with seven tackles, followed by six for Hayden Strain and five for Hofstedt and Carson Cytracek.

“We started slow on both sides of the ball but were able to recover,” said Bombers' head coach Josh Hofstedt. “Once we had the momentum we played very tough defense and were able to run the ball very effectively.”

Cannon Falls (1-1, 1-0 Red) are on the road next week to face third-ranked (Class 4A) Stewartville, which was upset by Byron in Week 2, 23-20.