Winners of 37 straight games prior to Friday’s 9-man South-East district game against Randolph, top-ranked Grand Meadow had no problem extending that win streak as the three-time defending state champs ran away with a 44-14 Week 2 victory over the Rockets in Randolph.

In just four carries, Christopher Bain ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns from 64, 49 and 15 yards out. Bren Olson opened the game with an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown to go with a 49-yard touchdown run and a 62-yard touchdown pass to Zach Myhre. Add a 3-yard touchdown run from Rian Leichtnam and the Superlarks had a 38-0 lead through one quarter.

All of Randolph’s points came in the second half, with Justin Wille punching in a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Later in the third, Andrew Wenstrom found Jack Bennerotte for a 12-yard pass into the end zone.

Wenstrom was 10 of 21 passing for 99 yards and one interception, and Justin Wille led the Rockets with 69 rushing yards on seven attempts. Chuck Wille carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards. Grant Otte, Conor McElroy and Bennerotte each had three catches, with Otte leading the way with 33 yards.

Next week, Randolph (0-2, 0-2 East) is on the road for the first time when they head to Brooklyn Center to face West Lutheran, which is 0-2 after a 28-26 Week 2 loss to LeRoy-Ostrander.