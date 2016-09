Football: Rochester Lourdes runs all over Lake City

Carter Greguson had five touchdowns for Rochester Lourdes in a 42-6 win over Lake City on Friday in a Southeast Red District contest.

No individual statistics were available at press time. Lake City (0-2, 0-1 Red) hosts La Crescent (0-2, 0-1 Red) next week. The Lancers lost 55-14 to Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878