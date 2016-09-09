The Pine Island girls finished third at the 17th Annual Hayfield Invitational on Thursday, posting 105 points, behind Byron (77) and Stewartville (31). Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo was sixth (147), and Goodhue was 10th (275).

Josselyn Lindahl and Alyssa Rauk came in ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Panthers. Lindahl ran the 5k race in 22 minutes, 18.1 seconds, while Rauk was nine seconds behind. Jocasta Adelsman (14th, 22:47.0), Rachel Schutz (32nd, 24:09.8) and Annika Adelsman (40th, 25:08.2) also scored for Pine Island.

ZM/KW was led by Lauren Berg (19th, 22:58), with Tess Hokanson (26th, 23:27.1), Brandi (29th, 23:50.6), Maddie Peterson (35th, 24:27.7) and Skyler Jacobson (38th, 24:59) also counted toward the final score.

The Wildcats had a 37th-place finish from Madison Bartholome (24:49.3) while other scorers included Emily Benrud (47th, 25:34.2), Abby Johnsgaard (57th, 26:30.7), Cassie Voth (63rd, 27:50.5) and Krista Gadient (71st, 31:31.6).

Boys

Jack Williams' fourth-place finish of 17:34.6 led the Pine Island boys to a fourth-place finish as a team at the 17th Annual Hayfield Invitational on Thursday. The Panthers' 131 points were behind Kasson-Mantorville (52), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (65) and Blooming Prairie (85). Zumbrota-Mezeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo (291) was 10th, and Goodhue (348) was 12th.

Behind Williams was Danny Langworthy (21st, 19:00.8), Evan Goplen (25th, 19:23.8), Logan Meurer (38th, 20:22.4) and Garrett Bates (43rd, 20:48.4).

Tyler Stene's 21:22.9 was tops for ZM/KW, followed by Garrett Grove (54th, 21:55.0), Cole Haferman (58th, 22:13.3), Ben Erickson (61st, 22:25.8) and Cooper Utley (69th, 23:06.7).

Goodhue's top finisher was Derek Alpers (55th, 22:00.3), followed by Ryan Gorman (68th, 23:05.0), Aidan Kreisler (70th, 23:10.8), Kelby Heitman (77th, 23:31.9) and Zach Smith (78th, 24:20.7).