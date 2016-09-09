Girls Tennis: Cotter narrowly defeats Lake City

Lake City swept doubles against Winona Cotter but could not crack a singles win in a 4-3 loss to the Ramblers Thursday in Winona.

The Tigers' No. 1 pair of Kasi Cronin and Hailey Meincke went three sets with Cotter's Elizabeth Duelman and Sammy Knights, overcoming a first-set loss to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Freshmen pair Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey got a win at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1), and Maddie Medvec and Kaylee Muenzhuber wrapped up the doubles sweep for Lake City at No. 3 (6-0, 7-5).

The Tiger tennis players return to the court Monday at home against Baldwin-Woodville.

Tuesday

Rochester Lourdes 6, Lake City 1

Lake City was able to get a doubles win against third-ranked (Class 1A) Rochester Lourdes, but that was all the Tigers could muster in a 6-1 loss Tuesday in Rochester.

The victory came from the No. 3 duo of Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey, who defeated Lourdes' Sydney Elliott and Kelly Kowal 7-5, 6-2.

Lake City nearly got another win at No. 1 doubles, with Ashley Thieren and Ava Wallerich bringing the match to a third-set tiebreaker. Through a marathon third set, Lourdes' Sydney Allison and Ellen Gorman eventually came away as the victors with a 6-1, 4-6, 13-11 win.