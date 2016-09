Girls Soccer: Byron shuts down PIZM

Byron got 15 shots on goal, and got three through to the back of the net on Thursday to top Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 3-0.

Courtney Slowinski, Taylor Kreitinger and Josilyn Cordes each scored for the Bears. The Wildcats, meanwhile, got just one shot on goal, which was saved by Phoebe Barnes.

PIZM goalie Sarah Baack made 12 saves. The Wildcats will take the weekend off before heading to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878