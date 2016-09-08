Volleyball: K-M comes back to beat Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls had its chances, but the Bombers could not keep Kasson-Mantorville from stealing a 3-2 (25-18, 17-25, 16-25, 27-25, 16-14) win on Thursday night.

“We were up 24-21, and lost 27-25 in the fourth,” said Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth. “We had opportunities, but Kasson played very well. They're a good team, just like we are. We battled hard all night. The difference at the end was we played tentatively and Kasson did not. We just gave them too many easy balls. But the majority of the match, we worked hard. I'm extremely happy with the effort from my girls.”

Rachel Huseth had three aces for the Bombers, with Kara Loeschke adding two. Loeschke and Huseth each had 21 assists, feeding Molly Bowen (12 kills) and Grace Hall (11 kills). Tatum Pickar had a team-high 22 digs. Loeschke (11) and Huseth (10) also had double-digit digs.

Sara Twedt's four blocks led the Bombers while Olivia Thomley ahd three.

K-M's attack was led by Peyton Suess (16 kills), Madie Bigelow (13) and Emilee Terry (12).

Cannon Falls will next be heading to North High School in St. Paul for a tournament on Saturday.