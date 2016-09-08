Girls Soccer: Lake City holds off Cannon Falls

Lake City got an early goal from Valya Urbach, added another tally minutes later, then held on to beat Cannon Falls, 3-2, on Thursday.

Urbach scored five minutes into the contest on a through pass from Riley Pennington. Allison Kubista found the net three minutes later on a breakaway to put the Tigers up 2-0.

Cannon Falls then scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute, but Urbach made it 3-1 with jujst two minutes remaining in the second half. The Bombers closed the scoring with 13 seconds left in the game.

Lake City (1-3) hosts a tournament on Saturday, while Cannon Falls (1-2) hosts Prairie Seeds Academy on Saturday.