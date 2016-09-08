Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Soccer: Lake City holds off Cannon Falls

    By resports Today at 10:10 p.m.

    Lake City got an early goal from Valya Urbach, added another tally minutes later, then held on to beat Cannon Falls, 3-2, on Thursday.

    Urbach scored five minutes into the contest on a through pass from Riley Pennington. Allison Kubista found the net three minutes later on a breakaway to put the Tigers up 2-0.

    Cannon Falls then scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute, but Urbach made it 3-1 with jujst two minutes remaining in the second half. The Bombers closed the scoring with 13 seconds left in the game.

    Lake City (1-3) hosts a tournament on Saturday, while Cannon Falls (1-2) hosts Prairie Seeds Academy on Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls soccercannon falls bombersLake City Tigers
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement