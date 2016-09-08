Volleyball: Goodhue sweeps section foe Randolph

Facing off in a Section 1A match, Goodhue took out Randolph in straight sets Thursday in Randolph, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22.

Sydney Lodermeier led the Wildcats' attack with 10 kills along with nine digs and a pair of ace blocks. Mikayla Peterson finished with seven kills, and Maddy Miller tallied six kills and four digs. Mariah Tipcke came up with 26 set assists, 10 digs and two ace serves. Haley Lexvold and McKenzie Ryan each had two ace serves.

Alyssa Whitson had team highs in kills (seven) and digs (six) for the Rockets while Skyler Turek had four kills and four digs. Grace Taylor and Julia Miller had three and two ace serves, respectively, with Taylor adding six set assists and four digs in the loss.

Goodhue (1-1) will play at the Hayfield invitational on Saturday against Alden-Conger, Blooming Prairie and LeRoy-Ostrander. Randolph (1-4) travels to Southeast Conference foe Blooming Prairie on Monday.