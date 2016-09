Wabasha-Kellogg took advantage of Pine Island's youth on Tuesday, keeping the Panthers offense off balance en route to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-17) victory.

Eliza Warneke had seven kills for Pine Island, but no other teammate had more than two. Avri Kundert did have three aces for the Panthers.

Pine Island (2-1) will head to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday for an invitational featuring the host Knights as well as Dover-Eyota, Medford and Minnehaha Academy.