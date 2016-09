Daynalyn Jostock's 12 kills and seven aces propelled Lake City to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-19) victory over Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.

Laura Heitman came through with six kills for the Tigers, while Zbbey Ziebell's 22 assists set up the offense.

Staley Seefeldt had 28 digs for L-A.

Lake City is away from competition for a week, with Zumbrota-Mazeppa coming to Lincoln High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13.