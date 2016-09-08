Boys Soccer: PIZM falls to Byron, beats Caledonia

After blowing out Caldedonia a few days before, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended up on the wrong side of a 9-0 loss to Byron on Tuesday.

PIZM did get nine shots on goal, but could not handle the Bears' aggressive offense.

PIZM plays again on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a home tilt against Lake City.

Saturday

JP Suerez had a hat trick, and four other players scored as well to lead Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 7-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday.

Cole Van Houten, Alex Pahl and Brandon DePestel followed Suerez with first-half goals, while Michael Quintero had a second-half tally in between Suerez finishing off his night with two more goals.

PIZM totaled 23 shots on goal, while Jose Fernandez and Max Smothers both saw zero shots in splitting time in goal.