Volleyball: Bombers bring down Wingers in three

Players come and go at Cannon Falls. But the Bombers’ passing always seems to stay at a consistently high level.

In a three-set victory over Red Wing on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19, the ball always found its way back towards the net, allowing Cannon Falls to get into its system.

“Tatum (Pickar) is the only one back of our primary passers. Kara (Loeschke) was a primary passer last year and now she’s at setter,” said Bombers head coach Melissa Huseth. “We brought in a couple girls in Kendra Lecy, Molly Bowen and Grace Hall, and they are just spot-on. We work on passing and serving a lot because that first contact is so important.”

With Pickar scooping up 12 digs at libero, and Rachel Huseth and Grace Hall coming up with seven and six digs, respectively, the Bombers were in sync from the first serve. Olivia Thomley found success in the middle with eight kills while Bowen came up with a team-high 12 from the outside.

“It was about the defense behind me, (Pickar) always telling me where to go,” Bowen said, “so it’s not just me figuring out where to go. It’s always the people behind me.”

Coach Huseth added, “Molly was killing it in zone six (middle of the back row) and she kept hitting in there because there was no one there. … (Bowen and Thomley) are so quick to the ball and they do a good job of body positioning and keeping the ball in front of them. They’re both great jumpers and see the court well.”

Combined with three ace blocks from Sara Twedt and a pair of blocks from Bowen and Thomley, the Bombers’ were cruising through two sets.

“Olivia and Sarah had some nice, big blocks. OUr middles were on fire with our blocks tonight,” Melissa said. “They’re doing a great job of timing it, sticking the hitter and getting in front of the ball.”

In the third set, Red Wing opened with a kill from Danielle Deming and finally put a run together to take an 8-1 lead following a Madisyn Lyons ace serve.

“I changed things up to line up with the opponent a little better,” said Wingers head coach Dave Lyons. “I moved Madisyn into the middle so she could block and run to the outside. We have to figure out how to play on their toes versus on their heels.”

On the other side of the net, Red Wing’s run and a rackos crowd had the Bombers a little frazzled.

“Our energy was low and we didn’t expect them to come back as strong as they did,” Bowen said. “But after we got it back, we played very strong at the finish.”

“The third set, it was total momentum,” Melissa said. “They had nice control and momentum.”

With Bowen helping lead the way, Bombers tied the third set at 14-14 before taking the lead for good after a lob by Pickar found the floor.

“What the girls need to do is once (the opponents) get a two- or three-point swing is to stop it and build on their own two- or three-point lead,” Dave said. “That’s probably been one of the things we’ve struggled with this year. They start reeling back and we need to get our feet under us. … We’ll get it. They’re good kids and they’re good athletes.”

Lyons led the Wingers with six kills and Grace Pagel had three kills and a block. Macy Koester finished with eight set assists and a block, and Vanessa Frazier came up with a pair of ace serves and two blocks.

Cannon Falls (2-1) opens Hiawatha Valley League play Thursday against Kasson-Mantorville while Red Wing (1-2) is also in action Thursday against Big Nine Conference foe Rochester Century.